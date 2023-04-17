Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,571,000 after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 122,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

