Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,313,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 207,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.93. 1,245,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.40 and a 200 day moving average of $196.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

