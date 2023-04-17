Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,732 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.89. The company had a trading volume of 622,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average of $143.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $160.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

