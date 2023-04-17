Compound Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28.90 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Compound has a market capitalization of $334.59 million and approximately $28.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $46.04 or 0.00153500 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00035626 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00042776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.13869312 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $23,064,442.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.