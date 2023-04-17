Comparing DocGo (DCGO) & Its Competitors

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DocGo to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DocGo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million $34.58 million 24.22 DocGo Competitors $1.44 billion -$105.77 million -4.72

Analyst Ratings

DocGo’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DocGo. DocGo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DocGo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 DocGo Competitors 9 155 303 0 2.63

DocGo presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 50.54%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 47.52%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% DocGo Competitors -149.97% -70.96% -25.49%

Volatility & Risk

DocGo has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo’s peers have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocGo beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

