Comparing Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) & eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) and eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $79.63 million 9.26 -$40.86 million ($1.63) -15.18 eFFECTOR Therapeutics $3.55 million 4.60 -$22.67 million ($0.55) -0.70

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eFFECTOR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -56.10% -55.18% -27.29% eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A -150.65% -57.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and eFFECTOR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 1 3 0 2.75 eFFECTOR Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.19%. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,068.83%. Given eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eFFECTOR Therapeutics is more favorable than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

Summary

eFFECTOR Therapeutics beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead product candidate is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for type 1 diabetic kidney disease. It also develops Budenofalk 3 mg oral capsules for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing Zotatifin, a small molecule designed to inhibit eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in phase 2clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. It has a collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. to develop inhibitors of eIF4E. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.