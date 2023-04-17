Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.55 million. On average, analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,845. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

