CommScope Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COMM)

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

CommScope stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. 1,467,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. CommScope has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CommScope by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CommScope by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 628,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

