CommScope Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,192 put options on the company. This is an increase of 93% compared to the average volume of 1,655 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.
CommScope Trading Down 6.9 %
CommScope stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. 1,467,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. CommScope has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CommScope by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CommScope by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 628,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
