Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.53.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

About Commerzbank



Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Featured Stories

