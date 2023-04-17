Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,194,700 shares, a growth of 146.4% from the March 15th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,973.5 days.

Coles Group Stock Down 19.4 %

Coles Group stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.67. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. Coles Group has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $13.96.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

