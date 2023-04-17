Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.62. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $154.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,644,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,644,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,994 shares of company stock worth $1,471,991 and have sold 187,775 shares worth $12,101,094. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

