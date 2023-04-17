Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns Underperform Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their underperform rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.77. 12,297,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,649,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,644,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,991 and sold 187,775 shares valued at $12,101,094. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after buying an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after buying an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $50,254,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

