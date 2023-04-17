Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Raised by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 0.8% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after buying an additional 273,391 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after buying an additional 486,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after buying an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $426,794,000 after buying an additional 865,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.36. 1,563,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

