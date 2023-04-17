Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$75.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCA. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$82.36.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$64.57. 51,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,949. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.22. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$60.00 and a 52 week high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.33 by C$0.11. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of C$762.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9821674 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

