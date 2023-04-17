Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGEAF. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $49.90 during trading on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $91.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

