CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Down 86.2% in March

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,417,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNBX Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 620,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

