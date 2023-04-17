Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Clear Secure Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:YOU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.63. 436,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $52,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,790,387.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,800,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $52,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,790,387.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658,352 shares of company stock valued at $106,245,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 826,003 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,879,000 after purchasing an additional 576,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bond Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile



Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

