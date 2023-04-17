Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMTG stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 68,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,977. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 51.56, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.73. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.