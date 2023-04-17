Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Clariant stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 316. Clariant has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

