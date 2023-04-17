Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Increased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,248,000 after purchasing an additional 407,992 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,254,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $612,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,726 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,599,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $543,961,000 after purchasing an additional 303,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.55. 2,353,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,692,664. The company has a market capitalization of $207.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

