Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.52. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 496,100 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $676.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.30.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 964,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 370,315 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

