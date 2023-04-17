CIBC Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.79.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Air Canada stock opened at C$18.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.41. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.59.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.3604268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

