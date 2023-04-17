Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) & GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Critical Comparison

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chindata Group and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 2 1 0 2.33

Chindata Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 33.83%. GAN has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.38%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chindata Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.0% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 14.23% 6.20% 3.10% GAN -139.55% -16.68% -12.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $659.93 million 3.69 $94.48 million $0.26 25.58 GAN $141.53 million 0.43 -$197.50 million ($4.64) -0.31

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chindata Group beats GAN on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

