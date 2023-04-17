China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,271,000 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 7,059,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,088.8 days.
China Railway Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Friday. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.
About China Railway Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Railway Group (CRWOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.