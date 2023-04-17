China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,271,000 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 7,059,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,088.8 days.

China Railway Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Friday. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

