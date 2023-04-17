China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.50. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

About China Pharma

(Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.