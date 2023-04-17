China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
CHNR stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.