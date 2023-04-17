China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CIADY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $55.50.
