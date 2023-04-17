China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

CIADY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

