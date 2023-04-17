Chewy’s (CHWY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.25. 1,625,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,979. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

