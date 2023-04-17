Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGIFF stock remained flat at $5.85 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

