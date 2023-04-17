Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IPSC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of IPSC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. 55,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

In other news, insider Luis Borges sold 15,597 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $55,369.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,244.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

