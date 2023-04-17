Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 407.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IPSC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 55,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,260. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

In other news, insider Luis Borges sold 15,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $55,369.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,244.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.