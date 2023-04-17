Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Down 3.8%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.32. 125,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 188,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 317,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 18.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

