Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Raised to GBX 135

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 135 ($1.67) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CEY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.86) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Centamin Trading Down 4.3 %

Centamin stock opened at GBX 108.90 ($1.35) on Thursday. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 74.18 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.60 ($1.58). The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,178.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Centamin Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Centamin

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

In related news, insider Martin Horgan bought 99,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £100,307.14 ($124,219.37). In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan acquired 99,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £100,307.14 ($124,219.37). Also, insider Ross Jerrard bought 52,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £52,490 ($65,003.10). Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

