Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at ATB Capital

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

TSE CVE traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$23.65. 3,299,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,886. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.90 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, with a total value of C$1,241,500.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00. Insiders purchased a total of 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090 over the last three months. 30.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

