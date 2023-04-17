Celestica’s (CLS) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.58.

Celestica stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.56. 166,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,700. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 93,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 70.8% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 104,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,973,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Celestica by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 479,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

