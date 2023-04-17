CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $70.46 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $70.46 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,505.34 or 0.99987982 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08846987 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,317,904.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

