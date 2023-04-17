Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $53.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

FUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 256,089 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE:FUN opened at $40.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.09 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.