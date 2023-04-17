CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Down 14.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CDTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. 15,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
