Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.14% of Cboe Global Markets worth $19,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after acquiring an additional 43,137 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 176,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

BATS:CBOE traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.76. 594,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

