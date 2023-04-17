CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,359 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,088,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,374,000 after buying an additional 1,143,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.33 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

