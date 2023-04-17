CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

