Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in March

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 416,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 948.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:CADNF remained flat at $8.12 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Cascades, Inc engages in the production of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging segments. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

