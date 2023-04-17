Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.75. 2,279,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,366. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Further Reading
