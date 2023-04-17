Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.75. 2,279,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,366. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

