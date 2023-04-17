Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSWC shares. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.51. 163,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $639.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 154.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

