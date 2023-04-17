Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,361,900 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 1,186,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,936.5 days.

Capital Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPXWF remained flat at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPXWF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. It operates through the Canada and U.S. geographical segments. The Canada segment refers to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The U.S. segment includes North Carolina, New Mexico, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.