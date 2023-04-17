Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Raised by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.0% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 617,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,453,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.64. 782,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

