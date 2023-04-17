Canoo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 18,277 call options on the company. This is an increase of 66% compared to the average daily volume of 10,992 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 166.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 59,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of GOEV traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.75. 25,609,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,665,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Canoo has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

