Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

CM stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.