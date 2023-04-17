Canaccord Genuity Group Trims IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Target Price to GBX 70

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 80 ($0.99) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 250.35% from the company’s current price.

IGas Energy Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of IGAS traded up GBX 1.78 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 19.98 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 995,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,237. IGas Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 112 ($1.39). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.73. The company has a market cap of £25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.80 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

