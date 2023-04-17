Canaccord Genuity Group Trims IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Target Price to GBX 70

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 80 ($0.99) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 250.35% from the company’s current price.
IGas Energy Stock Up 9.8 %
Shares of IGAS traded up GBX 1.78 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 19.98 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 995,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,237. IGas Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 112 ($1.39). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.73. The company has a market cap of £25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.80 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
IGas Energy Company Profile
