Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diaceutics (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.86) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s current price.
Diaceutics Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of LON DXRX traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 104.50 ($1.29). The stock had a trading volume of 76,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 10.17. Diaceutics has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 122.22 ($1.51). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.20. The firm has a market cap of £88.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8,200.00 and a beta of 0.28.
Diaceutics Company Profile
See Also
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
- These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market’s Top Performers
- Digital Realty Offers Growth and Income with a Wide Moat
Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.