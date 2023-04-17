Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diaceutics (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.86) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON DXRX traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 104.50 ($1.29). The stock had a trading volume of 76,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 10.17. Diaceutics has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 122.22 ($1.51). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.20. The firm has a market cap of £88.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8,200.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

